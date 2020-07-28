Elliott, April M.

April was born in Berwyn, Ill. on April 12, 1979, the daughter of Ray Douglas and Wendy Skilondz. In 1981, she moved to the farm she was raised on in Brodhead, Wis. She graduated from Brodhead High School with the Class of 1997 before attending school at UW-Madison, where she received her bachelor's degree in Music and Vocal Performance in 2002. She then attended the University of Arizona, where she completed her master's degree in Music and Vocal Performance in 2008. During school, April worked as a CNA and also as a cake decorator in Madison. She then went on to start her career with Kwik Trip, first in Madison, and then in Beaver Dam. In 2006, she met her soul mate and best friend, Shawn Elliott, whom she married on Dec. 12, 2010. Finally, in 2018, Shawn, April, and her mom bought a house together in Beaver Dam.