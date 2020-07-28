Elliott, April M.

BEAVER DAM - April M. (Douglas) Elliott, age 41, of Beaver Dam, passed away suddenly in her sleep on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
April was born in Berwyn, Ill. on April 12, 1979, the daughter of Ray Douglas and Wendy Skilondz. In 1981, she moved to the farm she was raised on in Brodhead, Wis. She graduated from Brodhead High School with the Class of 1997 before attending school at UW-Madison, where she received her bachelor's degree in Music and Vocal Performance in 2002. She then attended the University of Arizona, where she completed her master's degree in Music and Vocal Performance in 2008. During school, April worked as a CNA and also as a cake decorator in Madison. She then went on to start her career with Kwik Trip, first in Madison, and then in Beaver Dam. In 2006, she met her soul mate and best friend, Shawn Elliott, whom she married on Dec. 12, 2010. Finally, in 2018, Shawn, April, and her mom bought a house together in Beaver Dam.
An empathetic, generous individual, April was always happy. She had a beautiful soul and a passion for life. A trained opera singer, she toured Europe and sang many operas and for private organizations. She sang every day and loved her family; her husband was the greatest love of her life and her mother was her best friend. Their love was over the top for each other. April also had a great love for all animals, especially the goats on the farm, and her beloved Chihuahuas; she absolutely adored her “baby” Ariel, Moka, and two month old Blue. She also collected unicorns, which she started when she was three years old. After touching so many lives, April will be missed greatly.
April is survived by her husband, Shawn Elliott of Beaver Dam; mother, Wendy Skilondz of Beaver Dam; brother, Christopher (Angie) Douglas; in-laws, Eileen and Wayne Frey; grandparents-in-law, Paul and Mary Fox; father, Ray Douglas of Brodhead; father, Rich (Lana) VanHolt of Rice Lake; lifelong friend, Erica Boston; favorite uncle, Larry Skilondz; and further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Joseph Skilondz; paternal grandmother, Gladys Douglas; her mother's longtime boyfriend, Tracey Martinson; and other relatives.
Private family services for April will be held.
If desired, memorials honoring April may be directed to Shawn Elliott, and can be mailed to Cornerstone, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
