Ellis, Larry G.

PORTAGE – Larry G. Ellis, age 62, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, with his loved ones by his side.

Larry was born on July 15, 1958, in Portage, the son of Robert Wampler and Marie Byers Ellis. He had retired from Ray-O-Vac. Larry loved to go to Ho-Chunk and Up North to watch car racing.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Zamora; nieces and nephews, Erica Ellis (Demetrius Miller), Izaak and Dereck Ellis, Greg (Maliesha) Ellis, Joey (Alicia) Rivas, Keith Rivas, Angie Vandermolen and Crystal Medina; best friend, Harry Cook; other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dennis and David Ellis; and his sister, Karen.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with the Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing rules will be observed at the funeral home with a limit of 50 people attending at one time; masks will be required and provided if necessary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donations to be made in Larry's memory.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.