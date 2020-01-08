Elmer Hopp, 95, Waupun

Elmer was born Sept. 15, 1924, in the town of Waupun in Fond du Lac County the son of Edward and Hattie Vande Kolk Hopp. On Aug. 17, 1960, he married Junice Kwakkel in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Junice preceded him in death on Oct. 9, 1991. Elmer was a milk hauler for several years and delivered to Alto Dairy. He was later employed by National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun for 32 years from which he retired. He later had a paper route, mowed lawns, blew snow, and gardened. Elmer enjoyed trading vehicles every other year as well as camping. Elmer was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he and Junice were custodians for several years. On April 3, 1993, Elmer married Annice Van Buren at Alto Reformed Church. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Elmer was a member of the UAW Machinist Union.