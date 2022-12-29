April 7, 1942—Dec. 23, 2022

PORTAGE—Elmer Lee Gosda, 80, of Saddle Ridge—Portage, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 23, 2022 after a long and painful struggle with Parkinson’s Disease and its complications. Lee was born on April 7, 1942 in Janesville, WI to Elmer and Lilly Gosda. Lee was the oldest of eight children.

Lee was married to Kay Gosda (Sheridan) on September 2, 1961 in Janesville, WI. Together, they had six children: son, Jeffrey Gosda (Sally Pampuch); daughter, Jodi Wrend; daughter, Jacqueline “Jack” Gosda; daughter, Jill Fennewald (Ted Fennewald); daughter, Jaime Gosda; son, Jon Gosda (Melissa Marquardt). He also had 20 wonderful grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. All of whom he cherished.

Lee is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Carol (Mick) Rohrer, Nancy (Arve) De la Torre, Sue (Steve) Burtness, Kathy (Dave) Schick, Randy (Viveca) Gosda and Peter (Theresa) Gosda. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert “Bob” Gosda and his son-in-law, David Wrend.

Lee and Kay began their life in Janesville, moved to Mauston and eventually ended up in Portage where they have lived for the last 37 Years. Lee spent his whole life successfully working in home building, sales and real estate with his last 30 years as a real estate broker for Saddle Ridge Realty. He was the past President of the local Association of Home Builders. He was also past member of the Elks Club, Lions Club and Mauston School Board.

We cannot forget to mention Lee’s pride and joy. His cabin located in the North Woods of Wisconsin nicknamed “The Rut Shack”. This was the location of countless family memories of snowmobiling, four-wheeling, swimming, kayaking, campfires and hysterical but ruthless card games. Not to mention the home base for deer camp every season. This is also where his best friend, Bear, found him in the middle of nowhere and they immediately formed an unbreakable bond with each other. Lee purchased this property for his family to enjoy and boy did they.

Lee will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to spin a joke; his undying desire to help and guide those in need and bringing people together.

Everyone who knew Lee is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. The family asks that you perform an unsolicited act of kindness in remembrance of Lee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Deputy Nate Fredrick and Detectives, Tim Schultz, Brian Johnson, Leda Wagner, Emily Leland, and Mark Smit; and Revive Restoration.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. www.apda@apdparkinson.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. www.michaeljfox.org.