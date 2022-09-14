June 11, 1931—Sept. 11, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Elmer R. Castor, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 due to pulmonary fibrosis.

A memorial gathering for Elmer will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Rd., Beaver Dam, WI. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother Jim Tisdale as Speaker.

Elmer Ray was born on June 11, 1931 the son of Virgil and Ruth (Brawner) Castor in Buffalo, OK. He attended rural country schools in Laverne, OK.

On May 29, 1953, Elmer was united in marriage with Ione Turner in Vici, OK. After their marriage, Elmer and Ione moved to Wichita, KS where they started their family.

Elmer began working for Hutter Construction in Wichita, KS. Hutter Construction moved to Wausau, WI and Elmer, Ione and their children moved as well. The family later moved to Dodge County and resided in rural Waupun while Elmer helped to build the Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Upon completion, Elmer established his own company, C & K Construction, building pole sheds and whatever the wishes of his clients for many years to come.

Elmer retired at age 62 and he and Ione moved from Waupun to Beaver Dam where they remained the rest of their years. Elmer also enjoyed selling Hedlund Barn Cleaners with his good friend Ken Waddel. His hobby was making and repairing clocks.

Elmer was raised in the Jehovah’s Witness faith, he was active his whole life and was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Beaver Dam, WI.

Elmer will be deeply missed by his son, Norman R. (Sherry) Castor of Ness City, KS; and his daughter, Susan E. (John) Beilfuss of Winter, WI; his sister, Anna Mae Morgan; nieces: Joanie (Wes) Simmons and Linda (Eldis) Beets; great-nephews: Jeff (Christi) Simmons and Jason Simmons all of Wichita, KS. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ione, his sister Iona Osborne and his brother-in-law Bob Morgan.

The family appreciates the kindness and friendship shown to Elmer by Jay Ladwig and Keith Beuchler and to all that have helped us during this most difficult time.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.