July 19, 1926—Oct. 5, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Elnora Doris Jones, age 96, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Elroy.

A Graveside Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steve Keller presiding.

Elnora was born on July 19, 1926, the daughter of Alvin and Lena (Rathka) Cain, in Milwaukee. She married the love of her life, Arnold Jones, on November 2, 1951, and the couple enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in 1995. She enjoyed going to the casino and crocheting in her free time, she would also make quilts for her friends and family. Elnora was apart of the VFW Aux and held all the offices including being the secretary for 32 years. She truly enjoyed traveling and social visits, and most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Elnora is survived by her children: Mark Jones of Lyndon Station and Candy Corey of La Valle; and her eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; sons: Merlin and Dwight Oberleitner; son-in-law, Thomas Corey; and daughter-in-law, Karin Jones.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Columbia County Humane Society or surrounding area animal rescue services.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884