PORTAGE - Eloise “Loy” V. Sokolowski, age 100, of Portage, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.
Loy was born on Jan. 8, 1919, in New Chester Township, Adams County, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Ida (Stelter) Podoll. She was married in 1951 to Sylvester Sokolowski who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1978. She and her husband owned and operated The Bamboo Room tavern in Portage, Wis. until 1975. Loy had worked at Ray-O-Vac in Portage, Wis. until her retirement in 1984.
She is survived by her nephews, Mike (Judy) Podoll, Pewaukee, Dennis (Karen) Podoll, Nashotah, Greg Podoll, Grand Marsh, and Brian Podoll, Salt Lake City, Utah; her niece, Carolyn (Jim) Dowdle, Ariz.; her niece-in-law, Geri Wagner, Milwaukee. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Orville G. (Dorothy) and Arden “Mike” (Carol) Podoll; as well as her niece, Elizabeth “Beth” Podoll.
At Loy’s request, no services will be held.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family. (www.pmmfh.com)
