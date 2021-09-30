Elsen, Albert Adam "Albie," III

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Albert Adam "Albie" Elsen III, formerly of Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla., at age 80.

He was born May 18, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the son of Albert A. Elsen II and Jessie Rigg Elsen.

He attended school in Baraboo, then joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and served for three years in Germany. Upon discharge, he attended UW-Stevens Point, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in political science and history in 1967. Albie was a proud member of the Siasefi organization there, enjoying the friendship and shenanigans of his brothers.

In 1965, he married Mary Pat Johnson, and together they had two children - Kathleen Anne "Katy" and Albert A. "Fritz" IV. He owned and operated the Norway Bar and Kilbourn Pump Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells from 1968 to 1977 and was also a member of the Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department during that time.

After leaving the Dells, he relocated to Florida and lived there the remainder of his life.

Albie made food service his career and worked in both the restaurant and healthcare settings.