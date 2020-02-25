Elsie Winkel, 93, Waupun

WAUPUN - Elsie Winkel, 93, of rural Waupun, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home.

Elsie was born March 2, 1926,near Cambria, WI, the daughter of Sam and Hattie Westra Katsma. On August 31, 1945, Elsie married Samuel Winkel in Friesland, WI. The couple resided near Waupun where they farmed until the time of Sam’s death in 2004. Elsie enjoyed her membership with Homemakers. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she enjoyed “Golden Hour” and being a member of the Mary-Martha Circle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elsie is survived by a daughter, Janice (Percy) DeVries of Waupun; three sons: Eugene Winkel of Waupun, Dennis (Carol) Winkel of Oshkosh, and Robert (Jeannette) Winkel of Waupun; eight grandchildren: Bonnie (Mike) VanderBerg, Michelle Bonnema, Dan (Leann) DeVries, Nathan (Rebecca) Winkel, Caleb (Sheila) Winkel, Nelson (Anne) Winkel, Seth (Brie) Winkel, and Sally (Jonathan) Hoogland; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Katie Boorsma of Waupun, Evelyn Vander Galien of Friesland, and Carol Moat of Oregon, WI; brothers: Clarence (Gertie) Katsma of Cambria and Dewey Katsma of Friesland; and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Carl) Blok of Oostburg.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; an infant son, James; sisters: Jennie Westra, Gertie Slager, Dorothy Leystra, and Ann Kooima, and brothers: Gerald and Ted Katsma.