Oct. 16, 1939—July 16, 2022

WAUPUN—Elton J. Hopp, 82, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Elton was born October 16, 1939 in Waupun, the son of Bert and Mildred Schouten Hopp. Elton attended Waupun schools and joined the Army National Guard in Waupun. He served a year of active duty in Fort Lewis, Washington in 1962. On August 12, 1964 he married Carol Kamphuis in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Elton worked at M&M Foundry in Waupun for 5 years and 38 years at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac from which he retired. Elton was a member of American Legion Post 210 of Waupun and First Reformed Church in Waupun where he served as deacon, elder, and usher. He sang with the Men of Praise in Waupun. Elton was also a member of Men’s Bible Study at First Reformed Church. He enjoyed attending various sports, events and school programs that including his grandchildren along with enjoying bowling league and time at Tuttle Lake with family.

Elton is survived by his wife, Carol Hopp of Waupun; children: Calvin (Debbie) Hopp of Fond du Lac and their children: Michelle Hopp and Jennifer (John) Holzman; and grandchildren: Janna and Joslynn, Jeff Hopp of Fox Lake and his children: Chelsea (Dustin) Wallendal; and grandchildren: Jaelyn, Rayden, and Dawson, and Brittany Hopp (special friend, Adam Copeland); and grandchild, Ethyn, Connie (Josh) Navis of Waupun and their daughter, Yvette Navis; and friend of the family, Tyler Stevens. Brothers: Arvid (Marilyn) Hopp of Waupun, Larry (Karen) Hopp of rural Waupun, and Jerry Hopp of Randolph; sister, Brenda (Fred) Posthuma; sister in-law, Susan Hopp of Beaver Dam; in-laws: Rich (Charlene) Kamphuis, Gordon (Debbie) Kamphuis, Colleen (Duane) Bille, and Janice Kamphuis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Orrin Hopp in 2020; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Kamphuis in 2020.

Funeral services for Elton Hopp will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery where American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.