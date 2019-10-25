Elvira “Vera” Schlender, age 72, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at home with family by her side. Vera, daughter of Ramon and Victoria (Calderon) Tafolla was born Sept. 13, 1947 in California. On March 7, 1970, she was united in marriage to Corby Schlender in San Bernardino, California. She worked for 15 years in the offices at K-Mart followed by 24 years in accounts payable department at Sysco Foods. In her free time she enjoyed shopping but most of all Vera’s passion and love was for her grandsons. Vera enjoyed sitting on her deck watching the birds and deer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Corby; daughter Tina (William) Bebber; grandsons, Xavier Bebber and Xander Bebber; siblings, Mary Ortega, Frank (Tisha) Tafolla, Tonia Tafolla; as well nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Angie, Connie, Nazario, and Gilbert.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
