Emery, Kathy Lee (Dummann)

CONYERS, Ga. - Kathy Lee Emery (nee Dummann) passed away at home in Conyers, Ga., on Oct. 14, 2021, after a courageous 20-year battle with heart failure. Kathy was born June 8, 1946, in St. Paul, Minn. She was predeceased by brother, Thomas Tills Dummann; father, Elton C. Dummann; and mother, Lolita B. Dummann (nee Tills).

She is survived by her husband, Alan D. Emery, Conyers, Ga.; sister, Pamela A. Dummann-Dressler (David Dressler), Signal Hill, Calif.; nieces, Lori Dummann, Denver, Colo., Maisie Malone, and Corrinne Malone Wagner (Jake Wagner); nephews, Ryan Dummann, Minneapolis, Minn., Crosby Dummann, Roland Dummann, William Wagner, Cade Malone, Kyler Malone, Kian Malone, Collin Malone, and Joshua Malone (Mindy); cousins, Gwyn Tills, Delton Tills, Andrew Dummann, Jack Dummann, Jerry Dummann, Carla Dummann Kilber, Scott Dummann, Mark Dummann, and Gini Dummann Bayens; sisters-in-law, Judy Emery Linson, Joyce Emery Brennan, and Jennifer Emery Malone; and brothers-in-law, David Dressler, Phillip Emery, Jeff Emery, and Denny Brennon.

Kathy graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1964 and from UW-Stout. She taught elementary school in Portage, Wis., and Honolulu, Hawaii. Kathy lived in many cities, including White Bear Lake; Boston, Mass.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Portage, Wis.; Topeka, Kan.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Conyers, Ga. She especially loved Hawaii. She enjoyed decorating, trading in collectibles with her booth in Monroe, Ga., fashion, her time as a men's buyer at Nordstrom in southern California, gardening, church activities, and music. She had a lifetime affection for her dogs.