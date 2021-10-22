Emery, Kathy Lee (Dummann)

CONYERS, Ga. - Kathy Lee Emery (nee Dummann) passed away at home in Conyers, Ga., on Oct. 14, 2021, after a courageous 20-year battle with heart failure. Kathy was born June 8, 1946, in St. Paul, Minn. She was predeceased by brother, Thomas Tills Dummann; father, Elton C. Dummann; and mother, Lolita B. Dummann (nee Tills).
She is survived by her husband, Alan D. Emery, Conyers, Ga.; sister, Pamela A. Dummann-Dressler (David Dressler), Signal Hill, Calif.; nieces, Lori Dummann, Denver, Colo., Maisie Malone, and Corrinne Malone Wagner (Jake Wagner); nephews, Ryan Dummann, Minneapolis, Minn., Crosby Dummann, Roland Dummann, William Wagner, Cade Malone, Kyler Malone, Kian Malone, Collin Malone, and Joshua Malone (Mindy); cousins, Gwyn Tills, Delton Tills, Andrew Dummann, Jack Dummann, Jerry Dummann, Carla Dummann Kilber, Scott Dummann, Mark Dummann, and Gini Dummann Bayens; sisters-in-law, Judy Emery Linson, Joyce Emery Brennan, and Jennifer Emery Malone; and brothers-in-law, David Dressler, Phillip Emery, Jeff Emery, and Denny Brennon.
Kathy graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1964 and from UW-Stout. She taught elementary school in Portage, Wis., and Honolulu, Hawaii. Kathy lived in many cities, including White Bear Lake; Boston, Mass.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Portage, Wis.; Topeka, Kan.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Conyers, Ga. She especially loved Hawaii. She enjoyed decorating, trading in collectibles with her booth in Monroe, Ga., fashion, her time as a men's buyer at Nordstrom in southern California, gardening, church activities, and music. She had a lifetime affection for her dogs.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned at a future date to be determined at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Honolulu, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to ORLC 75th Anniversary Fund, c/o Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1404 University Ave., Honolulu, HI 96822.
Condolences may be sent to The Family of Kathy Emery at 1029 Vineyard Drive, Conyers, GA 30013.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)