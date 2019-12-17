Emily Erickson, 76, Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC - Emily Erickson, age 76, of Oconomowoc, Wis. passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Graveside funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Emily was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Victoria (Duda) Trelinski. She graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1961. On May 14, 1966, and became the loving wife of Donald Kenneth Erickson; they moved to New Berlin/Milwaukee shortly after marriage, where they raised their three children. Emily was a real estate agent in the Waukesha area for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; son, Jason (Tina) Erickson; daughters, Erika Erickson, Andrea (Benjamin) Miller; her beloved grandson, Ozzie; sister, Marie Boerner. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Elnora and Kenneth Erickson; brothers and sisters, and a beloved grandson, Gavin Lola.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884