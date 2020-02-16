Emma De Jager, 69, Randolph

Emma was born on March 5, 1950, a daughter of John and Wilma (De Jager) Westra. She was a graduate of Cambria- Friesland High School in 1968. Emma was united in marriage, to Michael De Jager, on Dec. 30, 1979, at Second Christian Reformed Church, in Randolph. Emma was a beautician for 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, painting, quilting, and crocheting. Emma loved spending time with her family and going camping with her husband and friends. She was an avid Brewer and Badgers fan. Emma was a member of the First Reformed Church of Friesland.