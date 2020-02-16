Emma De Jager, 69, Randolph

RANDOLPH - Emma Jean De Jager, age 69 of Randolph, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UW Hospital, in Madison.
Emma was born on March 5, 1950, a daughter of John and Wilma (De Jager) Westra. She was a graduate of Cambria- Friesland High School in 1968. Emma was united in marriage, to Michael De Jager, on Dec. 30, 1979, at Second Christian Reformed Church, in Randolph. Emma was a beautician for 50 years. She enjoyed gardening, painting, quilting, and crocheting. Emma loved spending time with her family and going camping with her husband and friends. She was an avid Brewer and Badgers fan. Emma was a member of the First Reformed Church of Friesland.
Emma is survived by her husband, Michael; three children, John (Nicole Briggs) Farrington of West Bend, Jana (Michael) Adams of Beaver Dam, and Jean De Jager of Randolph; two grandchildren, Evyn and Autum Adams; siblings, Ann (Larry) Cupery, Wanda (Lee) Engel, Norine Schaalma, Janine (Craig) Kastein, and Kristine (Joseph Caparula) Westra; in-laws, Fred De Jager, Gerald (Annette) De Jager, Douglas (Deborah) De Jager, Doreen (Rodney) Wolc, and Denise (Lenny) Fischer; mother-in-law, Dorothy De Jager; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Wilma) Westra; son in infancy, David Farrington; brother-in-law, Alan Schaalma; brother-in-law, Dirk, Jr., in infancy; father-in-law, Dirk De Jager.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at First Reformed Church, 107 East Winnebago Street, Friesland. And again on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at church.
A funeral service for Emma will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb 21, 2020, at Church, with Rev. Rob Ford officiating. Burial will take place at Friesland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial fund may be established to First Reformed Church- Helping Hands.
