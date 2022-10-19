Oct. 23, 1937 – Oct. 15, 2022

Emma (nee Arnold) Damrow went home to Heaven where she found the Lord waiting with open arms on Saturday October 15, 2022.

Emma was born October 23, 1937, to Philip and Minna (nee Wilde) Arnold from Kingsley, MI. She was one of four children. She grew up on the family farm in Kingsley. She attended Concordia Junior College in Fort Wayne, IN, where she earned her teaching certificate. Emma taught first grade students until she accepted a job as an administrative assistant at Concordia Theological Seminary. She found her true love in life when she met Waldemar and they married on May 27, 1984, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun, WI. They farmed the balance of their lives together on the family farm where Waldemar had been born, going from a dairy operation, to beef, to cash crops. They enjoyed traveling together and met many new friends on their trips. She was a faithful member of St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge where she shared her talents in music along with serving on various committees with her church family.

Emma is survived by her husband of 37 years; her brother, Norman Arnold, Kingsley, MI; sister-in-law, Elmira Schaefer, Hartford, WI; and brother-in-law, Roger Kehl, Neosho, WI; nieces and nephews: Danny (Wendy) Arnold, Kingsley, MI, William (Robin) Arnold, Kingsley MI, Norma (Randy) Vyverberg, Mayfield, MI, Cindy (Robert) Blair, Kingsley, MI, Phillip (Tonya) Arnold, Kingsley, MI, David Arnold, Otto, NY, Paul Arnold, Otto, NY, Brian (Jackie) Schaefer, Hartford, WI, Brenda Scharrer, Allenton, WI, Jackie Schaefer, Neosho, WI and Bridget (Chad) Rettler, Neosho, WI; and many great-nieces and nephews and a life-time of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law, Arthur and Erna Damrow; siblings: William Arnold, Magdalena (nee Arnold) Luinstra; and sisters-in-law; Geraldine Arnold and Elvira Kehl; and brother-in-law, David Schaefer.

A visitation will take place on Sunday October 23, 2022, at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Larry Mose will officiate. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Those wishing to give an expression of sympathy may consider a contribution to St Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 308 Herman St, Iron Ridge, WI 53035 for the Refurbishment fund.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Waterford Assistant Living for welcoming them into their family and Preceptor Home Health Hospice for their tender care in Emma’s final days.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.