Endres, Paul John

BARABOO - Paul John Endres, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, Wis. Paul was born March 12, 1933, in Sauk City, Wis., to Anton J. and Louisa M. (Schneider) Endres. Paul served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1956 active duty followed by three years in reserves. He was united in marriage to Phyllis Loraine (Gaetzke) on June 22, 1968, in Baraboo, Wis. He earned his bachelor's degree from UW-Platteville, and his master's degree from UW-Madison. He was a lifelong educator, teaching at the Baraboo Junior High, then serving as assistant principal or principal at Whitehall, Two Rivers, and Mount Horeb High Schools. He served as district administrator at Hustisford and culminated his career as assistant State Superintendent of Schools for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.