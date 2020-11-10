Engebretson, Adriana

Adriana grew up in the Ukrainian community of Chicago, Ill., where she participated in Plast (a Ukrainian scouting organization). She attended Ukrainian school for 11 years, and she went to St. Nicholas Cathedral for Sunday Mass; that was also where she was married to her only husband, Jason.

Adriana was born in Chicago, but her heart was in Wisconsin Dells. She moved to the Dells at 21 and built her life here. She married Jason Engebretson in 1992 and had their only daughter, Erika, in 1996. She was well known throughout the Dells community; anyone that needed a helping hand got one from Adriana. She had a warm and giving heart and a zest for life that took her to many places throughout the world, the beach being her favorite. Adriana adored reading, talking politics and admiring art and nature. She loved animals, especially her two dogs, Zirka and Baxter.