(Engelbrecht) Aaroen, Mary Ann

BEAVER DAM—Mary Ann Aaroen, formerly of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Terrace in Waukesha, Wis.
A service to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The place and time will be determined at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for details.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com
