English, Madge Emily

Madge graduated from Portage High School in 1967 and later with a tech degree in Food Service Nutrition. She was employed by Meriter Hospital as an Assistant Cook until her retirement in 1998. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, George English July 28, 1995. Together they enjoyed many years of camping in Northern Wisconsin and she cherished her “camping family.” Most recently Madge loved her coloring group and the special friendships created there. She had a natural talent for crafts. Madge was a loving wife, homemaker, and loyal friend. Family was important to her. She especially loved her great grandchildren.