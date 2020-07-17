English, Madge Emily

PARDEEVILLE - Madge Emily English, 71, of Pardeeville, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Madison. She was born October 28, 1948 in Portage, the daughter of Leon and Dora (Hall) Wuerch.
Madge graduated from Portage High School in 1967 and later with a tech degree in Food Service Nutrition. She was employed by Meriter Hospital as an Assistant Cook until her retirement in 1998. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, George English July 28, 1995. Together they enjoyed many years of camping in Northern Wisconsin and she cherished her “camping family.” Most recently Madge loved her coloring group and the special friendships created there. She had a natural talent for crafts. Madge was a loving wife, homemaker, and loyal friend. Family was important to her. She especially loved her great grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter Tracy L. Kuhn; son Bret S. Kuhn; grandchildren Lacey (Mike) Koehler, Randall Anderson, Bradley Anderson, and Lindsay Anderson; great grandchildren Sawyer Swearingen, Lawson Swearingen, Weston Koehler, Arianna Holesaple; sister Linda Wilson; niece Kelly Wilson; nephew Scott Wilson and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband George.
A memorial visitation with social distancing requirements will be held Friday, July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care of Madge. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
