Ennis, Charles Bernard

OXFORD - Charles Bernard Ennis, age 82 of Oxford, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield. Charles was born in Wonewoc, Wis., on Jan. 9, 1938, to Lawrence and Lillian (Schneider) Ennis. He married Jean Norris and together they spent many wonderful years together until she passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Charles was a steamfitter by trade and will be remembered as a very hard worker.

Charles is survived by five children: Lisa (Dave Thornton) Ennis, Jeff (Sue Karls) Ennis, Cindy (Darren Shields) Ennis, Jerry (Hope) Ennis and Ginny Ennis, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Zimmerman, and step-children Vicky (Lloyd) Chapman, George (Lynn) Thompson and Tammy Thompson-Anderson.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; grandson, Masin; seven brothers, Norvin, George, Clarence, Ambrose, Richard, Frank and Edward; and three sisters, Verna, Stella and Joan.

Honoring Charles' wishes, private family services will be held at a later date.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family.