Ennis, Joseph Peter

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Joseph Peter Ennis, age 93 years, of Bonita Springs, Fla., and formerly of Union Center, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Vitas Hospice. He began wintering in Bonita Springs in 1994 before making it his permanent home for the past 10 years.

Joe was born April 1, 1928, in Wonewoc, Wis., a son of the late Peter and Pauline (Gardner) Ennis. Mr. Ennis was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated Joe's Bar, with locations in Union Center and Wonewoc, before leaving the bar business to establish Garden City Motel in Union Center. Joe was known as the "Tater King," as he transported 50 pound bags of potatoes from Wisconsin Rapids to sell to his community.

He was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe loved big band music and dancing, and he enjoyed boating, fishing and cruises. Joe was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame football. As a classic car enthusiast, Joe restored and cherished his 1931 Ford Model A. Most of all, Joe loved his family that extended far and wide.