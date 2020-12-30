MAUSTON/MANITOWOC - Dallas Enz passed away on the morning of Dec. 21, 2020, at his son's home in Manitowoc, Wis. He was born at home in Chilton, Wis., on Nov. 7, 1940, the second child of Elmer and Rose Enz. Dallas graduated from Menasha High School in 1959 and went on to receive a music education degree from St. Norbert College. While in college and shortly after he served a six-year term in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Sharlene (DeJardin), moved to Mauston and began part of his legacy as a middle school band teacher, a football and track and field coach.

In his 38-year career, he left lasting impressions on his students and athletes. These alumni have shared how thankful they are for the personal connections they built with him in the Band Room at the "end of the long hall," including members of the drum section. He loved attending Brewers and Badgers games with friends. Dallas was always quick with a joke and his sidekicks, Dave Cherny, Clark Stahling, and Bob Howard, kept him on his toes; he always enjoyed the time and laughs with them. Dallas, along with his friends at the middle school, carried out numerous shenanigans over those 30-plus years. We heard Vern Hanson was still looking for his desk.