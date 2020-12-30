MAUSTON/MANITOWOC - Dallas Enz passed away on the morning of Dec. 21, 2020, at his son's home in Manitowoc, Wis. He was born at home in Chilton, Wis., on Nov. 7, 1940, the second child of Elmer and Rose Enz. Dallas graduated from Menasha High School in 1959 and went on to receive a music education degree from St. Norbert College. While in college and shortly after he served a six-year term in the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Sharlene (DeJardin), moved to Mauston and began part of his legacy as a middle school band teacher, a football and track and field coach.
In his 38-year career, he left lasting impressions on his students and athletes. These alumni have shared how thankful they are for the personal connections they built with him in the Band Room at the "end of the long hall," including members of the drum section. He loved attending Brewers and Badgers games with friends. Dallas was always quick with a joke and his sidekicks, Dave Cherny, Clark Stahling, and Bob Howard, kept him on his toes; he always enjoyed the time and laughs with them. Dallas, along with his friends at the middle school, carried out numerous shenanigans over those 30-plus years. We heard Vern Hanson was still looking for his desk.
On a more serious side, Dallas was involved in the church choir and cantor at St. Patrick's. He was a member of the community band, a founding member of the Tuba Marching Band and was involved in other community support activities over the years. This love for music poured over into listening to polkas, marches and other Romantic and Modern classical composers. The second half of his legacy was his family. He was most proud of his two sons and four grandchildren. Dallas was always willing to share his pride in their successes and was always the one yelling the loudest from the bleachers. Because he was such an incredibly giving man, his infectious smile, his continuous support and guidance, and his jokester attitude will be remembered by all of the people he encountered throughout his life.
Surviving Dallas are siblings, Noritha and brother-in-law, Jim Voigt, and Arnold and sister-in-law, Susan Enz Sr.; son, Greg and daughter-in-law, Sherri Enz; and grandchildren, Samara, Jackson, Kaci and Saul of Manitowoc. He was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Rose Enz; and son, Gerald. In lieu of flowers please send donations to a Dallas W. Enz scholarship fund that will be set up beginning with the Mauston High School graduating class of 2020-21. Please send donations to Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220. Due to the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held in Mauston at a later date.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)