NORTH FREEDOM - Eran McCormick, 49, died in his sleep Oct. 1, 2019, at his home in Baraboo. Eran was born on Oct. 21, 1969, to Terrence and Barbara (Rowe) McCormick in Framingham, Mass.
Eran was an active outdoorsman with a special love of trees and forest. He was a proud member of the International Society of Arborists (ISA) and operated his own tree-service business as an ISA Certified Arborist for over fourteen years known as “Treeguys”.
Eran was also known for his masterful sculpting of industrial metals into useful and fanciful pieces which he sold at local art fairs and in a Door County gallery setting.
He enjoyed outdoor recreation time riding motorcycles; spring through fall, from the time of his first operator’s license in 1985. As a younger man he enjoyed snowboarding in the Baraboo hills.
You have free articles remaining.
Eran is survived by his parents, Barbara and Terrence McCormick of Greenfield Township; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at his parents’ home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Doug Fauth officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Baraboo Range Preservation Association, P.O. Box 205, 124 2nd Street, Room 33, Baraboo, WI 53913, and online condolences may be made to: http://redlinfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)