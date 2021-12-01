Erbs, Harry D.

MUKWONAGO - Retired U.S. Navy Master Chief Harry D. Erbs, of Mukwonago, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 68. Harry was born in Tomah, attended Kendall and Royal schools, and graduated from New Lisbon High School. He was a champion hobby beagle breeder and certified field trials judge and participant, avid outdoorsman, gardener, and recent beekeeper.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Shari (Kabacinski) Erbs. He was the beloved father of Angi Erbs and Joseph (Sherrie) Erbs; loving son of Marjorie and the late Harry Erbs; beloved brother of Sandra Rosol, Luanna Mills (Paula Chapman), Jeffrey Erbs, Timothy (Darla) Erbs, Brenda Dehdar, Barbara (Roger) McDermott, and Carla Shaw; and best and beloved Poppa of Tyler and Briannah Erbs. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held at the SCHMIDT & BARTELT FUNERAL HOME (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Friday, Dec. 3, at 12 p.m., with a memorial service and military honors.