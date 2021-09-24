Erdman, Marjorie A.

She attended Wyocena Elementary School ("Go Wildcats"), then attended Pardeeville Schools and graduated in 1966. Shortly after graduation, she went to work at Everbrite/All American Scoreboard in Pardeeville as a financial analyst, where she was employed for over 55 years. She was blessed with one son, Michael Arnold, who was born in 1990 and passed away three months later. She had a love for doing ceramics, playing cards, watching Wisconsin sports, and shopping. Marge loved working and especially spending time with her family.