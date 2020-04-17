Eric P. Syftestad, age 61, of Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Monday April 13, 2020, Eric P. Syftestad passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care in Madison, Wis. at the age of 61, surrounded by the love of his family.

Eric was predeceased by his father, Paul Syftestad, and will be sadly missed by his mother Jean; and siblings, Karin, Kristin, Peter (Kristin) and Paul (Jill).

Nieces and nephews Kristina, Christopher, Lezer, Emma, Claire, Olivia, Kathryn and many other extended family and friends will remember Eric fondly.

Eric’s career spanned 34 years at Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources (DNR) as a Waste Management Engineer. His avocations included refereeing Madison City League and High School basketball. Eric enjoyed conversation with family and friends, European travel, spectacular sunsets, the UW Campus and Memorial Union Terrace, and driving the WI country-side enjoying the charm of all the towns along the way. Eric embraced life, lived in the moment and enjoyed every day. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

A private family service will be held at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Interment of Eric’s cremated remains will be held at Silver Lake Cemetery. A “Gathering” in honor of Eric will be planned at a later date as we are currently observing Covid-19 guidelines.

If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or WI Public TV would be appreciated and may be made directly or through the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, 430 W. Wisconsin St, Portage, WI 53901. www.pmmfh.com