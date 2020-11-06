Ericksen, Marion Litscher

TEMPE, Ariz. - Marion Litscher Ericksen, 94, of Tempe, Ariz., departed from us on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. She was comforted by family as she peacefully left this world. Marion was born on Jan. 29, 1926, to Carl and Grace Litscher in Leland, Wis. Her childhood home was on a dairy farm in the country and she did indeed walk two miles to school each day, which she recently described as an "adventure"! After graduating from Prairie du Sac High School, Marion went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics and education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. At the time, her future husband was also attending college at UW-Madison, though they did not meet until several years later. Upon graduation, Marion remained in Wisconsin and taught home economics, in addition to working as a County Extension Agent. A seamstress in her own right, she enjoyed fashion design and created several of her own stylish outfits. In 1955, she was elected president of the Home Agent Association of Wisconsin before being appointed to the Farm Division of the National Safety Council in Chicago, Ill. On Nov. 26, 1960, she married her husband, Bud, and moved to Fairfield, Conn., where they raised their four children. In 1987, Bud and Marion moved to Atlanta, Ga., where they lived until retirement.