Erickson, Jeffery "Jeff" E.

MERRILLAN/PORTAGE – Jeffery “Jeff” E. Erickson, age 60, of Merrillan, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Portage.

Jeff was born on May 1, 1961, in New Richmond, Wis., the son of Erv and Janet (Miller) Erickson. He was employed as a construction superintendent. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He enjoyed coaching football for many years.

He is survived by his mother, Janet (Bob) Steinhorst; two sons, Jake Erickson and Nick Erickson; a granddaughter, Vira Kate; his former wife, Kristi Marie Erickson; his sister, Rita Erickson; his brother, Greg (Glenda) Erickson; his nieces, Sara (Mike) Casey, Ashly (J. P. Hartman) Erickson, and Leah (Shane) Popp; his many friends at the Deerview in Hatfield, Wis.; other relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Erv Erickson; his brother, Kirk Erickson; his grandmother, Inez Miller; his grandfather, Melvin Miller; and his beloved dog, Duke.

Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow for close family and friends at the Bonnet Prairie Cemetery near Rio. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.