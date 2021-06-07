Erickson, Joan Caryl

Born in Eau Claire WI, she grew up in Nelson and Durand, graduated from Durand High School in 1950, and was a member of River Falls State Teachers College class of 1955, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education and a minor in art. Early in her marriage, she and her husband, Jerry Erickson, moved frequently for his corporate career, living in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, and Connecticut; she finally settled in Beaver Dam to raise her two children after the untimely death of her husband Jerry in 1965. Active in the community, she volunteered with a number of organizations including United Way, Dodge County Republicans, and served as Girl Scout Leader of Cadette Troop 320, Beaver Dam. Later she worked for Gene Smith Realty, R.J. Meier Insurance, Beaver Dam Travel, and Rhodes Travel. In her retirement, she volunteered for the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for 10 years, and was active in the First Lutheran Retirees, Quilters, and Calico Cut-ups.