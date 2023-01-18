Erin Ramsey

SAN ANTONIO, TX—On Saturday, January 7, 2023, we lost our beloved son, Erin “Boogman” Ramsey, age 49, due to a house fire which took his life.
Erin was father to: Tyler (Shannon) Ramsey and Aleisha (Elias) Gordillo; and their son, Aspen Gordillo. In February 2020, Erin lost his wife, Tabitha of 15 years. He is further survived by his parents, Rob and Josette (Cutsforth) Ramsey; his brother, Shawn (Meghan) Ramsey; twin brother, Eric (Kathy) Ramsey; brothers: Jeremy (Shari) Ramsey and Joel Ramsey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)