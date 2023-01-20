Erin Ramsey

SAN ANTONIO, TX—On Saturday, January 7, 2023, we lost our beloved son, Erin “Boogman” Ramsey, due to a house fire which took his life.

Erin was father to: Tyler (Shannon) Ramsey and Aleisha (Elias) Gordillo; and their son, Aspen Gordillo.

In February 2020, Erin lost his wife, Tabitha of 15 years. He is further survived by his parents, Rob and Josette (Cutsforth) Ramsey; his brother, Shawn (Meghan) Ramsey; twin brother, Eric (Kathy) Ramsey; brothers: Jeremy (Shari) Ramsey and Joel Ramsey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.