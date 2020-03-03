Erin Renee Deck, 37, Beaver Dam

Erin Renee Deck, 37, of Beaver Dam, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a lifetime struggle with her health.

Visitation for Erin will take place on Saturday, March 7th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating.

Erin was born the daughter of Daniel and Nancy (Buss) Deck on Oct. 17, 1982 in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of the Beaver Dam High School. Erin was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where she helped with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Erin loved working with kids, she worked for Pooh Corners Day Care, was a babysitter and was a Clothes for Kids volunteer. Erin also volunteered her time working with PAVE and was involved with Special Touch Ministry.

She will be deeply missed by her mother, Nancy Deck; sister, Sara (Caleb) Kasper; niece and nephew, Kendra and Benjamin; her grandpa, Raymond Buss; aunts and uncles, Pam and Doug McLain, Diane and Bill Harden, Steven and Mary Buss, Richard and Julie Buss, Terry Buss, Mike Buss and Daniel and Amanda Buss. Erin is further survived by many cousins and friends.