Erlandson, Bernard J. "Bernie"
Erlandson, Bernard J. "Bernie"

WATERLOO - Bernard J. "Bernie" Erlandson, 61, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

A private family service will be held.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.

