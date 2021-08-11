Erlandson, Bernard J. "Bernie"

WATERLOO - Bernard J. "Bernie" Erlandson, 61, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
A private family service will be held.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)