Sept. 10. 1929—May 1, 2022

MAUSTON—Erna Irene Clickner, 92, of Mauston, WI, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI. She was born September 10, 1929, in Plum City, to Gottfried and Alpha Sobottka.

She is survived by her daughters: Theresa of Bowling Green, OH and Janet (Fred) Barr of Mauston; sisters: Ruth Schillinger and Barbara Sobottke; granddaughters: Cortney (Brent) Rithamel and Colleen (Tedroy) Wilson; and great-grandchildren: Brooks, Layton and Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Grace, Donovan, Ray, Arnold, Mark, Harold, Ralph, Mildred, Louise, Kenneth and James; son, Eric; daughter, Lisa; and son, Lon.

Erna was active in her church, Bethany Lutheran in Mauston, until she moved to Elroy Health Services in 2017. She loved being with her sewing club friends and gifted her family and friends with beautiful quilts and wall hangings. She was a devoted Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Mauston. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Crandall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park, Racine, WI at a later date to be determined.

Memorials in Erna’s name may be given to Agrace Hospice Care, Elroy Health Services or The American Cancer Society.

