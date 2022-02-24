MADISON—Ernest A Schmocker passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022, at the age of 90 athome with his family at his side.

Ernie was born on June 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Moved to Mauston at an early age. He graduated with a handful of classmates from St. Patrick’s school. On October 15, 1952, he married the love of his life, Audrey J. Clary, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston.

He served his country, as a decorated veteran, in Korea. Upon returning, Ernie with his father and brother owned and operated Ernie’s truck stop for over 50 years until his retirement.Ernie had a passion for gardening and playing cards.

He was an avid golfer scoring two hole-in-ones in his career. He golfed with anyone he could. He enjoyed going to wrestling matches watching his sons and grandsons. He was proud of his daughters who were the 1stwrestling cheerleaders at Mauston HS. He enjoyed fishing at Lemonweir Mills and the Yellow River.

He enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers through the good years as well as the frustrating times.Ernie is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Audrey and 7 children. Kenneth (Georgia) Schmocker (Onalaska) 3 sons Ryan (Sandy), Jerod (Abbey), and Tyler. Kathleen(Frank) Schwartzer (Norfolk, NE) and daughters Nicole (Colin) Baumgartner, Great grandchildren Gabriel and Liam. Christina (Jimmy) Rosetto. Grandchildren Mariah, Sonny, and Nicholas, Great grandchildren Italiah and Cheston Edward (Mary) Schmocker (Park Falls) three sons: Kyle, Arek (Megan), and Joel (Caitlin) Great grandson Brecken Jeanne (Jim) Grayson (Casa Grande, AZ) daughter Kelsey (Augustin) Guzman, great grandchildren, Elliana, Samuel, Aria Elena, and Abel Guzman Deborah (Jim) Bires (Mauston) 3 children Chris (Andrea), Great grandchildren, Madaline, Abraham, Penelope, Agatha, Georgiana, Vivian, Martha, Edith, Ignatius and Tarcisius, daughter Sarah Bires, Great granddaughter Angelina, grandson Kelly Bires. Robert (Stacy) Schmocker (Mauston) 2 children: Son Jacob, Daughter Jennifer (Mitch) Dhein. Great Grandchildren, Gabriella, Calynn, Noah, and Micah. Glenn (Sarah) Schmocker (LaCrescent, MN) 2 children, Sam and Jesse (Jodi) Chovan, Great granddaughters Jada and Raven.

Further survived by Brother Joseph Schmocker and Honorary children: Jim and Gail Williamson and George and Eleanor Winker Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Anna Schmocker, sisters Dolores Williamson and Carol Ruland, Sister in-law Evelyn Schmocker.

Services will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Thursday, February 24, 2022 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. till noon, followed by a mass. Interment, with military honors, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery following the ceremony.

Memorials Alzheimer’s Association.