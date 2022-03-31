Ernest "Ernie" Larson

Ernest Wayne Larson was born on September 11, 1936, in the Town of Otsego, Columbia County, Wisconsin, the youngest of Theodore and Cora (nee Weffald) Larson’s ten children. When he was 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Army and served during the end of the Korean War. After the war, Ernie operated an auto parts supply store in Sun Prairie. On December 31, 1974, he was united in marriage with Loraine Luckow in Sun Prairie. For 31 years, they owned and operated Park Lawn Auto Sales south of Beaver Dam on Hwy G until they both were in their early 70’s. In retirement, they spent time in Florida and Arizona, but Beaver Dam was always home. Ernie loved sales and he loved people, he was a natural. Ernie was a member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and he was a member of the American Legion.