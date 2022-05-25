1926—2022

Ernest Eugene Eli, known to his many friends as Gene, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home. He was 95 years old. Mr. Eli was born in Minneapolis, MN, in 1926 to Ernest T. Eli and Blanche Chambers Eli. He served in the US Navy from 1944-1946, last serving on the USS Carlisle. Mr. Eli was known for his charm and wit. He retired from the travel industry after a long career working for several different airlines and operating his own travel agency. Mr. Eli was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had past membership with the American Legion, the Lions Club, and the American Society of Travel Agents.

He had two daughters with his first wife, Patricia Joan Eli, and a stepson with his second wife, Patricia Ann Eli. Mr. Eli is survived by his daughter, Lauren Gilbert and her husband, Ed Gilbert, his daughter, Karen Eli and her two children and grandson, and his stepson, Michael Kessie, his wife Marilyn Kessie and his son Joshua Kessie. He was very fond of Roger Brandner, his wife Jennifer and their children. Mr. Eli was also extremely fond of Sherry Ferguson, his primary caregiver. Her devoted care made it possible for him to remain in his home and extended his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Patricia Ann Eli, his son-in-law Tim Malone, and other family and friends.

Donations to Meals on Wheels, the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the Lions Club would be appreciated. Kratz Funeral Home- Portage is assisting the family with arrangements.