FRANKSVILLE - Ernest J. Rodman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Loving husband to the late Alice H. (nee Larson). Dear father to Bryan (Mary) Rodman, the late Cheryl West, and the late Richard Rodman. Beloved grandfather to Michael, James (Sarah), Alyssa, Rebecca, Rachel and Ruth. Great-grandfather to Joseph. Dear brother to Verna (Dennis) Zahn, the late Fern (Dennis) Guenther, the late Darlene (Jerry) Schwartz, the late Thelman (Grace) Rodman, and the late Robert Rodman. Further survived by daughter-in-law, Janet Rodman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care. Ernest served in the Army during the Korean War. Memorial visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave., South Milwaukee, Wis.) on Friday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service at 12 p.m. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
