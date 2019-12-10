PORTAGE - Ernest “Bill” Peterson, the youngest of the eight children of Ernie and Rachel Peterson, died on Dec. 9, 2019, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, Wisconsin with Fr. Scott Emerson presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)