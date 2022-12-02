Jan. 8, 1934—Nov. 28, 2022

Ernestine (Dorey) Okon departed this world on November 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Ernestine was born on January 8, 1934, in Gilead, ME to Roy and Geraldine (Valentine) Dorey. She graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, ME, and joined the Army upon graduation. Ernestine was blessed with five children.

Ernestine proudly served her country in the Army. She later went on to work and retire from TAB in Mayville. Ernestine was proud of her family and loved when they came to visit. She enjoyed working on puzzles and reading books about the Civil War.

Ernestine is survived by her five children: Arthur, Jr., Linda Luey, Karen (Tim) Luey, Ranee Dejanovich, and Paul (Brenda) Okon; her 11 grandchildren: Caleb Okon, Naomi (Joey) Cina, Jennifer (Jason) Nelson, Sara Portratz, Nathan (fiancee Lacey Jensen) Luey, Tony (Anni) Luey, Melissa Luey, James Folts, Christopher Folts, Danielle Folts, and Nicole Okon; her 17 great-grandchildren: Issac Okon, Alana Okon, Chloe Okon, Matthew Cina, Lyndia Cina, Elizabeth Cina, Taran DeCent, Michelle Luey, Tori Potratz, Brendan Luey, Derik Folts, Abigayle Folts, Alyssen Folts, Jordan Folts, Carter Folts, Emily Wondra, and Tye Folts; siblings: Maurice (Gloria) Dorey, Robert (Shirley) Dorey, and Diane (Raymond) Jackson. Dorey is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her father and beloved mother; siblings: Bradley Dorey, Roy Dorey, Arnold Dorey, Arlene Dorey, and Nellie Bethel; and her son-in-law, David Dejanovich.

As per Ernestine’s wishes, cremation will take place and no formal services will be held.

The family would like to thank Clearview and Commonheart Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to Ernestine.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com