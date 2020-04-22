Ernie Modjeski, 79, La Crosse

LA CROSSE - On the morning of April 17, 2020, Ernie Modjeski, age 79, passed away in LaCrosse, Wis. Ernie was the eldest of four children born to Leo and Stephanie Modjeski in Chicago, Ill. on Aug. 6,1940.
After graduation from Mauston Madonna High School, Ernie served in the Navy and traveled the world. He was honorably discharged in 1961. He married Rita Walsh in 1968 and was the first to mention that he “married up”.
Ernie gained experience and stories from work in mink ranching, construction, and well drilling. In 1966, he made use of the G.I. Bill and enrolled in UW-LaCrosse, where he earned a degree in Biology. After several years of teaching in Onalaska, he completed his Masters of Educational Administration at Winona State. In 1976, he accepted the position of K-12 principal in Ithaca, Wis. There he affected the lives of hundreds of students, faculty, and community members. Near retirement, Ernie was instrumental in raising funds for a new Ithaca school. Years later, he was honored as Grand Marshal of Ithaca’s homecoming parade. Generations of students and former teachers brought their families to meet him; it was one of his favorite memories of that time.
In retirement, he and his wife, Rita, relocated to Holmen Wis., where he pursued his talents, fishing, hunting, following Rita’s instructions, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Throughout his life Ernie was a powerful force. He filled the room when he arrived and was famous for “holding court”- no one told a story like he could.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, Rich (Kerri) Modjeski and Rob (Jessica) Modjeski; siblings, Gerry (Patty) Modjeski and Annette (Bill) Gudim; his nephews, Mike (Jennifer) Modjeski and Jeff (Jennifer) Modjeski. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Nate, Anna, Clara, and Jack; and grandnephews, Ryan, Jordan, Zachary, and Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Stephanie Modjeski; his brother, John Modjeski.
A funeral will be held at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. and will be announced by Dickinson Family Funeral Home.
