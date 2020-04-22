Ernie Modjeski, 79, La Crosse

After graduation from Mauston Madonna High School, Ernie served in the Navy and traveled the world. He was honorably discharged in 1961. He married Rita Walsh in 1968 and was the first to mention that he “married up”.

Ernie gained experience and stories from work in mink ranching, construction, and well drilling. In 1966, he made use of the G.I. Bill and enrolled in UW-LaCrosse, where he earned a degree in Biology. After several years of teaching in Onalaska, he completed his Masters of Educational Administration at Winona State. In 1976, he accepted the position of K-12 principal in Ithaca, Wis. There he affected the lives of hundreds of students, faculty, and community members. Near retirement, Ernie was instrumental in raising funds for a new Ithaca school. Years later, he was honored as Grand Marshal of Ithaca’s homecoming parade. Generations of students and former teachers brought their families to meet him; it was one of his favorite memories of that time.