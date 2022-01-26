BEAVER DAM—Ervin F. Hammer, age 102, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.

Ervin Frank Hammer was born on May 7, 1919 to Paul and Amanda (Wendtland) Hammer. On October 12, 1940, Ervin was united in marriage with Virginia M. Bushke. Ervin proudly served in United States Army from 1943 until his honorable discharge in1946, during World War II. He was a long-time member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. Ervin drove truck for LCL Transit Company in Green Bay for 32 years, traveling over 2 million miles throughout his career.

Ervin is survived by his son, Terry (Kathy) Hammer; a sister, Caroline Malchow of Hartford; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia in 2003; brother, Carl; and a special friend, Bernice Petrusha.

