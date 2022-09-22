Jan. 27, 1939—Sept. 18, 2022

BURNETT—Ervin F Koenig, 83, of Burnett died peacefully at home on Sunday morning, September 18, 2022 surrounded by his family. Ervin was born on January 27, 1939, in Litchfield MN, to Martin and Lydia (Bombal) Koenig.

He graduated from Dr. Martin Luther High School in New Ulm, MN, in 1955 and attended two years at Northwestern Seminary in Watertown, WI.

Ervin married Karen Walworth in 1958, and six children were born to their family. His son Jonathan preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Steven (Becky); his daughters: Susan, Alison (Bill Leisses), Kathryn (Dan Dostal), and Joann (Michael Messersmith); brothers: Herman (Sharon) and Loren (Barbara) Koenig; nineteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Ervin was a Stephen’s congregation member for over fifty years, a lifelong union carpenter and loved hunting, fishing, cribbage, sudoku, and gardening. He died knowing Jesus was with him.

Donations in lieu of flowers to AbleLight Thrift Store (formerly Bethesda Lutheran Home Thrift Store) of Horicon, WI. Visitation at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam at noon, service at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery (aka Moravian Cemetery) in Watertown, WI on Saturday, September 24, 2022.