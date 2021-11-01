Estes, Adlai

BARABOO—Adlai Estes, age 17, of Baraboo, Wis., walked on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Adlai was born on May 7, 2004, in Red Wing, Minn., the son of Lacy Bigjohn Estes. He was a Senior at the Baraboo High School. He loved his sports, such as wrestling, football, basketball and Lacrosse. He also liked hiking and working out. What he enjoyed the most was his music and hanging out with his friends, whom he loved dearly. He will be missed by many.

Adlai is survived by his mother, Lacy BigJohn Estes (Amos Gauthier); brothers, Avery Estes, Aiden Estes, Arnell BigJohn, Amos Gauthier, II; sisters, Aralyn Gauthier and Natalie Webster; gaga’s, Marla Ferkey, Melony (Corwin) Roth, Miriam Johnson, Marcia BigJohn, Jennifer Gauthier and Janelle (Chuck) Hopinka; tega’s, Kirk Standstraight and Wambli Redday; Nani’s, Cici Antoneas as well as many other Tega’s, Cuwi’s, Nani’s and Jajis. He was preceded in death by his gaga, Mary BigJohn; brother, Andre Estes and sister, Anaya BigJohn.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the SANFORD WHITEEAGLE AMERICAN LEGION POST #556 in Baraboo, Wis. (E11046 No. Reedsburg Road). A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, starting at 3 p.m. and again on Monday morning until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the John Stacy Memorial Cemetery in Wittenburg, Wis.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.