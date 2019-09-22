PLYMOUTH - Esther Elsie Miller (nee Kuecken), passed away peacefully at Songbird Pond in Plymouth on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, Wis., until 12 years ago, when she moved to Plymouth to be near her daughter and grandchildren. She was born in Fountain Prairie, Wis., on August 25, 1918.
She was a 1936 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Before marriage, Esther’s favorite job was working at the Juneau County Courthouse, where she worked for the County Agent plotting the acreage for each farmer in the county. On Sept. 23, 1939, she married Norbert Leo Miller of Beaver Dam, and together they raised their children, Barbara and Kenneth. She then went to work at Newton-Wenz department store in Beaver Dam until retirement. Her favorite hobby was playing cards, and she didn’t stop until she was 98.
Her survivors are her children, Barbara McKnight, Kenneth (Ione) Miller; grandchildren, Brian (Wendy) McKnight, Jenna McKnight, Benjamin (friend, Jen) McKnight, Jill (Ben) Kaiser, Jeffrey (friend, Melissa) Miller, Michael (Sarah) Miller, Marcy (Joshua) Terry, and Andrew Miller; great-grandchildren, Hunter McKnight, Nilah McKnight, Adalind Kaiser, Payten and Devin Miller, Allie and Luke Miller, Collin and Elizabeth Terry. Her sister, Edna Heinemeier also survives her, as do many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Esther in death were her parents, Ernest and Elsie Kuecken; her husband, Norbert; her son-in-law, James KcKnight; her brother, Elmer Kuecken; and all of the Miller family in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Pastor Paul Stratman, Pastor of the Church, will officiate. Friends may visit the family an hour before the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Beaver Dam.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send many thanks to Dr. Mary Arenberg, the staff at Songbird Pond, Heartland Hospice, Pastor Nathan Meador, and to ALL of the friends who made a special place in their hearts for Esther. Your thoughtfulness has been much appreciated.
