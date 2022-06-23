June 25, 2017—June 5, 2022

ARKDALE—Ethan D. Bottensek, age 4, of Arkdale, WI, tragically passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was born June 25, 2017, to Dan and Krista Bottensek (Housworth).

Ethan was a sweet, super-hero loving boy who adored his parents and siblings. He believed in praying with his family and always ended his days with the St. Michael prayer. Ethan enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time playing basketball with his big brothers, Simon and Mason.

He is survived by his parents; his siblings: Dominik, Natalie, Lilly Ann, Mason, Simon, Olivia, Levi, and Kade; his grandparents and great grandparents; his aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Father Joseph Redfern will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

