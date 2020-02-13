Ethel Ann Smith, age 81, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by her loving family.

Ethel was born on March 13, 1938, in Stevens Point the daughter of Leonard and Lucy (Felkowski) Jewell. She was the clerk for the Columbia County Townships of Pacific and Fort Winnebago for many years. Ethel was a member of Portage United Methodist Church.

Ethel is survived by her children, Michael (Suzanne) Gifford, of Kenosha and Susan Gifford, of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Ryan (Katlynn) Gifford, of Portage, Cara Gifford, Jenna (Tom) Rogers and Brandon Verbruggen; her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Dominik and Colin; her sister, Diana (Patrick) O’Brien, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her step-brothers, Joseph Waldherr, of Minnesota and Michael (Connie) Waldherr, all of Minnesota; her step-sister, Terri (Dan) Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her sisters-in-law, Pattie Jewell, of the Town of Pacific, and Carol Jewell, of Fishers, Indiana; a special sister, Susan Hall, other very dear nieces and nephews, other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron W. Smith, her son, Brian J. Gifford, her father, Leonard Jewell, her mother, Lucy Waldherr, her step-father, Norbert Waldherr, and her brothers, Gordon Jewell and Charles Jewell.