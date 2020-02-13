Ethel Ann Smith, age 81, of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by her loving family.
Ethel was born on March 13, 1938, in Stevens Point the daughter of Leonard and Lucy (Felkowski) Jewell. She was the clerk for the Columbia County Townships of Pacific and Fort Winnebago for many years. Ethel was a member of Portage United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Ethel is survived by her children, Michael (Suzanne) Gifford, of Kenosha and Susan Gifford, of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Ryan (Katlynn) Gifford, of Portage, Cara Gifford, Jenna (Tom) Rogers and Brandon Verbruggen; her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Dominik and Colin; her sister, Diana (Patrick) O’Brien, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her step-brothers, Joseph Waldherr, of Minnesota and Michael (Connie) Waldherr, all of Minnesota; her step-sister, Terri (Dan) Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her sisters-in-law, Pattie Jewell, of the Town of Pacific, and Carol Jewell, of Fishers, Indiana; a special sister, Susan Hall, other very dear nieces and nephews, other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron W. Smith, her son, Brian J. Gifford, her father, Leonard Jewell, her mother, Lucy Waldherr, her step-father, Norbert Waldherr, and her brothers, Gordon Jewell and Charles Jewell.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Cremains will be privately joined with her beloved husband, Byron at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portage.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Ethel’s honor.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)