Ethel E. Blystone, age 92, of Portage, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Our House Senior Living in Portage. She was the daughter of Roy and Ula Zo (Nichols) Blystone.

Ethel want to school in Portage. She then went to Milwaukee in her teens and worked in several factories before retiring from Briggs and Stratton. She moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. and finally returned back to Portage. She liked to travel, visiting friends and family, even in Germany and Italy. She loved reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles and was always helping people when she could.

Ethel is survived by Donald (Melinda) Blystone of Oregon, Bernice (Bob) Hartwig of Madison; sisters-in-law, Nancy Blystone, Sue Blystone, and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel is preceded in death by both her parents; her brothers, Byron, Gordon, Roy, Edward, Arthur, Riley, Carl and sisters, Irma Bortz, Doris Heinrich, Clara Vanderhoef, and Betty Blystone.

A private family graveside service will be held in the future.

The family would like to thank Our House Senior Living staff and Nephew Emery Benson for the years of care.

KRATZ FUNERAL HOME-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.