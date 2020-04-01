Ethel Irene (Skinner) Ott, age 90, of Wonewoc

She attended school in Elroy both elementary and high school. Graduating in the spring of 1947. On May 19, 1951, Ethel married Walter Regelin. During their marriage of 21 years Ethel and Walter had two children. A son, Verlyn and a daughter, Waunitta. Ethel was a busy homemaker and caring, loving mother. For many years she worked first at The Ben Franklin Dime Store in Hillsboro and later worked at Heller's Grocery Store in Union Center.

Upon her marriage to Robert, Ethel became a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Wonewoc. She was a faithful and active member of the congregation and gave of her time and talents to the church and St. Paul's School. She donated many hours of time and worked as a Teacher's Aid doing various tasks with students and for teachers. Ethel was a very quiet, kind and soft-spoken soul. She enjoyed listening to music of all kinds. In her younger days she played piano and the fiddle (violin). She truly enjoyed listening to the music played by her brother Vern's band "The Jack Pine Savages". Ethel was also a very accomplished seamstress, and made various types of apparel, sewn craft items, and did many alterations for family, friends or anyone who would ask her to. For those of us left behind, in any quiet, thoughtful or peaceful moments her memories will touch each of us in her own way and she will be dearly missed.