CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP - Eugene A. “Geno” Herrington, age 87, of Caledonia Township, passed away on Mon., Aug. 5, 2019, at his home in Caledonia Township.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Rev. Gloria Stubitsch officiating. Interment will be private at Silver Lake Cemetery at a later date. Military Honors will be held at 3:00 p.m., with visitation following from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
